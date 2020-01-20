QBiz: Govt Mulls Limiting Duty-Free Liquor; Modest Target for FY21

International travellers may be able to add just a single litre of liquor to their carts at an Indian airport duty-free shop next time they return from an overseas trip, as against the two litres allowed now. Cigarettes may also vanish from the duty-free shelves.

The measures are part of a set of proposals prepared by the commerce ministry to reduce imports of non-essential items. If accepted, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could announce them in the Union budget on 1 February.

“This is part of our drive to reduce unnecessary imports. We have also recommended to the finance ministry a hike in duties on 200 items we consider non-essential," a commerce ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

(Source: Livemint)