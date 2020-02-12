QBiz: FM Says Economy Showing Signs of Revival; CBI Books Educomp

In replies to the Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman also said the Modi government would not repeat the “mistakes” of the Manmohan Singh regime in the aftermath of the 2008-09 slowdown.

“There are seven important indicators which show that there are green shoots in the economy,” she said in the Lok Sabha. In both the Houses, first in the Lok Sabha and then in the Rajya Sabha, she listed these indicators.

(Source: Business Standard)