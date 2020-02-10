QBiz: Govt Mulls Selling 5% Stake in SAIL; 10 PSBs’ Merger Likely

SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company Uber in its Q4 2020 results has claimed to be the market leader in India where it competes with Ola with SoftBank as the common investor. Without disclosing the figures, the company claimed over 50 per cent market share in India in terms of the number of rides.

The share is based on its internal estimates of gross bookings, the company said as it claimed the top position in other markets including the US and Canada, Latin America, Europe etc. Ola’s ride numbers are also not public.

However, Ola is the largest ride-hailing company in India if one looks at the monthly active users (MAUs) even as it is ahead of Uber in terms of app downloads.

