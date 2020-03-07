QBiz: SBI to Acquire 49% of YES Bank; Coronavirus Weakens Bulls

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a restructuring plan aimed at rescuing Yes Bank that will entail equity investment by the State Bank of India (SBI) that would keep the entities separate, leaving scope for the state-run lender to exit the lender when it turns profitable.

While deposits and jobs will be protected, the plan also involves wiping out about Rs 8,400 crore invested by bond holders.

The state-run lender will invest as much as Rs 2,450 crore for a 49 percent stake and could explore the possibility of issuing more shares sooner than later to make Yes Bank financially stronger, said people familiar with the matter.

(Source: The Economic Times)