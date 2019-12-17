QBiz: Govt Releases GST Compensation; Wholesale Inflation at 0.58%

The upcoming budget could see another rejig of basic customs duties on select products as the government attempts to push local manufacturing. The commerce and revenue departments are in discussions on the matter and will take a final call closer to the budget, which is likely to be presented on 1 February.

Metals including aluminium, copper and steel, select chemicals and plastics are some areas in focus, as are certain consumption goods.

“There have been discussions,” said a government official privy to deliberations on the matter.

(Source: Economic Times)