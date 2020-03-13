QBiz: Sensex Records Worst Fall; SBI to Buy Stake in Yes Bank

Consumer inflation came in at 6.58 percent in February, government data showed on Thursday. That was better than economists' estimates.

More than 40 economists in a poll by news agency Reuters had expected consumer or retail inflation at 6.80 percent last month. In January, consumer or retail inflation – the rate of increase in consumer prices as determined by the Consumer Price Index – had stood at 7.59 percent.

(Source: NDTV Profit)