QBiz: Govt to Release Tax Refunds; GS Projects 1.6% India Growth

The finance ministry will immediately release Rs 18,000 crore in tax refunds to individuals and businesses to provide relief against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Wednesday, 8 April.

The move will benefit around 1.4 million individual taxpayers, as well as 100,000 businesses. The move follows the recent government step to offer relief in interest, fee and penalty for late filings of various statutory forms amid a nationwide lockdown to tackle the pandemic.

“It has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to ₹5 lakh immediately," the ministry said.

(Source: Livemint)