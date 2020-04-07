QBiz: Unemployment Rate Rises to 23.4%; Ambani’s Net Worth Drops

Early estimates of jobs data indicate that the coronavirus effect may have left a devastating impact on the economy, sending the urban unemployment rate soaring to 30.9 percent. Overall unemployment rose to 23.4 percent.

The figures, based on the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s weekly tracker survey, have held steady for two weeks now. The latest data for the week ended 5 April was released on Monday, 6 April, evening. CMIE’s estimates on unemployment shot up from 8.4% in mid-March to the current 23 percent.

Based on a rough calculation, about 50 million people might have lost jobs in just two weeks of the lockdown, said Pronab Sen, a former chief statistician of India.

(Source: Livemint)