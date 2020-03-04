QBiz: COVID19 Shakes Biz Across Globe; Jio, Airtel Pay AGR Dues

The US Federal Reserve slashed its policy rate by 50 basis points to help inoculate the global economy against a slowdown caused by the Covid-19 outbreak that continues to spread across the world.

The cut raised expectations of similar moves by global central banks for the first time since they coordinated to tackle the 2008 financial crisis. Malaysia and Australia have already cut rates while central banks in Britain, Japan and France have signalled willingness to ease policy measures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said earlier on Tuesday, 4 March, that it stood ready to safeguard the country’s banking system from financial and market risks stemming from the spread of Covid-19, citing expectations of “coordinated policy action” by central banks.