QBiz: Govt Grants Rs 17,000 Cr for COVID-19; Power Sector on Alert

The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar on Friday, 3 April, dragged down by selling pressure in domestic equity markets. Domestic bond yields also spiked after the government announced aggressive borrowing plan for the first half of this year.

The rupee fell to 76.37 at day's low before closing at 76.19 after opening weaker at 76.05 per US dollar. The rupee had settled at 75.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday. Forex markets in India were closed on April 1 for the annual closing of banks and on 2 April on account of Ram Navami.

Domestic stock market index Sensex fell nearly 700 points today weighed down by selling pressure from foreign investors, who moved out record money out of Indian markets in March.

