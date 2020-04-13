QBiz: Govt May Restart Economic Activity in ‘Green Zones’ & More

Even as the country awaited a formal announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the nationwide lockdown, Telangana became the fourth state to extend it till 30 April. The current phase of lockdown ends on Tuesday.

The health ministry data revealed that coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed 273 lives in India as the number of cases climbed to 8,447 by Sunday. There were over 900 new cases, it said.

According to finance ministry sources, the PM might address the nation once the Centre shapes the contours of the plan to revive economic activity in a phased manner. The Centre is keen to restart economic activity in ‘green zones’, or areas with a low incidence of COVID-19 cases.

Some of the states showed how a less than total lockdown is likely to be enforced, with the Delhi government categorising COVID-19 areas, depending on the intensity of the spread, as red, orange, and green.

(Source: Business Standard)