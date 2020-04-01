QBiz: 100% Tax Rebate on PM-CARES; New Direct Tax Regime Kicks In

The central government allowed 100 percent tax deduction for donations made to newly instituted COVID-19 relief fund, PM-CARES Fund, through an ordinance issued on Tuesday, 31 March. Earlier, the government had announced 50 percent deduction.

This brings its tax treatment on a par with the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

The ordinance, called Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, also gave effect to a slew of tax compliance related relief measures announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on 24 March in response to the pandemic.

The relief includes extension of GST returns filing, direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad se Vishwas and Aadhar-PAN linkage till 30 June.