Opening Bell: Sensex Down 258 Pts to 29,210.16, Nifty Over 8,500

Sensex on Wednesday, 1 April, slipped 258.33 points to 29,210.16 in opening session, while Nifty shed 61.20 points to 8,536.55, as the nation entered eighth day of the lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian equity markets opened on a negative note after posting healthy gains on Tuesday tracking weak cues from Asian equities as well as the dow futures.

Both Sensex and Nifty are coming off their worst ever March and one of their worst ever quarterly performance. According to BloombergQuint, All the sectoral indices barring the Nifty Realty index opened with losses. The real estate index is up 0.1 percent. 762 stocks have begun the trading day with gains while 613 stocks are declining.