Markets: Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Opens Below 12,000

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Wednesday, 8 January. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 374.21 points to 40,495.26 in opening trade, while Nifty slumped 123.35 points to 11,929.60, PTI reported.

According to Moneycontrol, Nifty fell below the 12,000 mark on the back of escalation of geopolitical tension and on projection of economy growth of 5 percent for 2019-20.

The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.95 percent and the market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers, BloombergQuint reported.

Meanwhile, about 1,081 stocks declined and 342 shares advanced on National Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint, PTI and Moneycontrol.)