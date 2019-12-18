Sensex, Nifty End at Record High Ahead of GST Council Meet
The Indian Equity Benchmarks, on Wednesday 18 December, ended higher, extending recod gains for the second straight day.
According to MoneyControl, M&M, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints are the top gainers while Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors while YES Bank dragged.
The website said that the PSU Bank index was the top loser, down by more than 2 percent while pharma and metal stocks went up.
About 1167 shares have advanced, 1292 shares declined, and 211 shares are unchanged at the Natioal Stock Exchange.
(With inputs from MoneyControl.)
