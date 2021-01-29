GameStop: A Reddit Army Takes Revenge on Wolves of Wall Street

A group of users on the Reddit forum, r/Wallstreetbets, noticed that the stock of GameStop has been undervalued by the market and is vulnerable to a ‘short squeeze’ (see below).



Therefore, a few users started promoting it and managed to get a few high profile investors such as Ryan Cohen, founder of the online pet food company ‘Chewy’, and Michael Burry, who was among the first to notice the bubble that would lead to the 2008 financial crash (depicted in The Big Short).

The key development, however, was when eagle-eyed observers noted that hedge fund Melvin Capital had been hoovering up a massive ‘short position’ on GameStop stocks (ie, they were essentially betting the stock value would drop drastically, to the extent where they had borrowed more shares in the company than existing ones), which opened up the possibility of a ‘short squeeze’ even further.

Rookie investors on the Reddit forum, with more than 2 million subscribers, encouraged each other to pile onto GameStop’s shares and call options, most of them using retail trading app RobinHood. Share price increased even more after big names like Tesla founder Elon Musk waded in.