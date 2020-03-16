COVID-19 Could Lead to Domestic Economic Growth Slowdown: RBI Guv

After giving further information about the status of markets, Das proposed two measures that would be followed by the central bank. The first was another US dollar sell/buy swap on 23 March to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

The second, done to counterbalance the domestic liquidity effects of the swap and improve monetary transmission, was to conduct Long Term Repo Operations (LTRO) in multiple tranches upto Rs 1 lakh crore, followed by a review of this measure.

He also emphasised that at a time when social distancing was of importance, digital payments, which were safe, secure and affordable, including retail payment systems set up by RBI and and the government, should be used for transactions.