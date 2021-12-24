RBI Extends Card Tokenisation Deadline Till 30 June Over Operational Challenges

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday extended card tokenisation deadline by six months till 30 June 2022, from the earlier deadline of 31 December 2021.

"The timeline for storing of CoF (card-on-file) data is extended by six months, ie, till 30 June 2022; post this, such data shall be purged," it said in a notification.

"In addition to tokenisation, industry stakeholders may devise alternate mechanism(s) to handle any use case or post-transaction activity that currently involves or requires storage of CoF data by entities other than card issuers and card networks," the RBI said.

The RBI's card tokenisation guidelines mandated replacing the actual card data with encrypted digital tokens, which are then used to facilitate and authenticate transactions.