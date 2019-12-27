PMC Bank Scam: 32,000-Page Charge Sheet Filed Against 5 Accused

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing on Friday, 27 December, submitted a 32,000-page charge sheet against five persons in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam in a metropolitan magistrate court in the city.

The charge sheet has named former managing director of the bank Joy Thomas, former chairperson Waryam Singh, former director of the bank Surjit Singh Arora, along with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

The accused have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating, fraud, destruction of evidence and falsification of documents.

All the five accused were arrested soon after the scam at the bank came to light in September this year, and are presently in judicial custody.