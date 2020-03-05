Oyo Hotels to Cut About 5,000 Jobs Globally Amid Coronavirus Scare

After Oyo Hotels took a hit in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the company is cutting its global workforce by about 5,000 people.

The Indian startup, which is one of the largest in SoftBank Group Corporation's portfolio, is reducing staff in China, and the US, and in India too, to boost profitibality, according to Bloomberg.

Founded in 2013, Oyo expanded rapidly and reached a valuation of $10 billion. After WeWork's meltdown, the investors soured on money-losing business and SoftBank has pushed portfolio companies to keep profitability as their priority.