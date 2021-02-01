Union Budget 2021: How to Watch Budget 2021 LIVE, Check Date, Time
Budget 2021 LIVE Stream: Union Budget 2021 will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on 1 February.
Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 on Monday, 1 February 2021. It will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. This will be the third budget tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minster.
The Budget session was started on 29 January 2021 with an address by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. It was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.
Budget 2021 will play a crucial role in the revival of our pandemic-hit economy. This is the first time that the Union Budget will not be printed. Every member of Parliament will get a soft copy of it.
Union Budget 2021: Date and Time
Budget 2021 Date: 1 February 2021
Budget 2021 Time : 11 am
How to watch Budget 2021 LIVE Online?
Budget 2021 LIVE can be streamed LIVE on Lok Sabha TV’s YouTube channel. You can watch the LIVE webcast of Budget 2021 LIVE on The Quint as well.
How to watch Budget 2021 LIVE on TV?
Budget 2021 LIVE will be telecasted on Lok Sabha TV.
Where to follow updates of Budget 2021 LIVE?
People can follow the live updates of Budget 2021 LIVE on the The Quint’s official website.
