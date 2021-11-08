More Businessmen Than Farmers Died by Suicide in 2020: NCRB Data

Data released recently by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that in the year 2020 more businessmen died by suicide than farmers.



2020 was the year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic distress it brought, with many of the country’s businesses coming to a grinding halt. While the country has been plagued by farmer suicides for years now, a slew of businessmen deciding to end their lives, as well, is a relatively new tragedy.

As per the NCRB data, shared by The Indian Express: