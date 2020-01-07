MP CM: The State Will Become India’s Biggest Investment Hub

The government of Madhya Pradesh organised the ‘Magnificent MP Investors’ Summit’ in Indore recently. The event, aimed at making MP the investment hub of the country, was attended by the who’s who of India Inc. and led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He emphasised in his keynote address that there has never been a better time to invest in the heart of India. Magnificent MP Investors’ Summit was a significant step towards drawing investment into the state across industry sectors. Here are some highlights from the event.