KKR to Invest Rs 5,500 Crore in Reliance Retail Ventures: RIL

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd., said, "I am pleased to welcome KKR as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures as we continue our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian Retail ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR's global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses."

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates retail business of the company serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide.

Founded in 1976, KKR has $222 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.