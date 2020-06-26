A day after the Indian Railway Ministry announced train suspensions in the country till 12 August, in the wake of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism (IRCTC) share price crashed over 3 percent in early trade on Friday, 26 June.According to a report by Business Insider, the booking platform witnesses a sharp decline in sales during the lockdown period imposed by the Centre from 24 March but sales had been declining before the lockdown as well.Regular time-table passenger train services including mail/express, passenger and suburban services have been cancelled till 12 August, a circular by the Railways Board said.According to the circular, special Rajdhani, and special mail/express train services which were started from 12 May and 1 June, respectively, will continue to operate."... All the tickets booked for the regular time-table trains for the journey date from 1 July to 12 August also will be cancelled and full refund generated," the circular further read.In another circular, the Railways said that “all tickets booked for the regular time-table trains for journey from 1 July to 12 August may be cancelled and full refunds generated.” “The special mail/express trains shall continue to be operated,” it added.No Regular Trains Till 12 Aug, Special Trains to Continue: Rlys We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.