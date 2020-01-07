Industry Captains Think MP Is A ‘Magnificent’ Investment Hub

The government of Madhya Pradesh organised the ‘Magnificent MP Investors’ Summit’ in Indore recently. The event aimed to make MP the ultimate investment hub of the country. It was attended by the prominent personalities from India Inc. and was led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The recent ‘Magnificent MP Investors’ Summit’ saw strong participation from the captains of Indian industry. Here’s what some leading industrialists had to say about the path-breaking event.