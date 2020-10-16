India’s New Stimulus Shows Limited Budgetary Firepower: Moody’s

The Centre's latest measures aimed at inducing consumer demand have been termed as too less and also quite late given the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy.

Moody's Investors Service has said that even if the latest measures are combined with the economic package announced in May, the size of the measures remains modest.

A Moody's report noted that that the second round of fiscal stimulus amounts to just 0.2 percent of the country's real GDP forecast for the financial year 2021.