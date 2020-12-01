SC Rejects Appeal by Kochhar Against Bombay HC Order on Sacking

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 December, refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order which dismissed the petition filed by former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Chanda Kochhar challenging her termination in 2019, in connection with the ICICI-Videocon case, ANI reported.

The Bombay HC on 5 March, had dismissed a petition filed by Kochhar against her termination as the managing director and chief executive officer of the ICICI Bank.