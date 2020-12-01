HDFC FD Interest Rates: Check All 12 Maturity Options on Offer
The maturity period for fixed deposits offers by HDFC range from 7 days to 10 years.
One of the largest private second lenders, HDFC currently offers 12 maturity options with variant interest rates on fixed deposits up Rs 2 crore. The maturity period for fixed deposits offers by HDFC range from 7 days to 10 years.
The bank currently offers 2.5 percent interest rate for 7-14 days and an additional 0.5 percent interest rates to senior citizens. The bank has revised its interest rates recently on 13 November.
Here are the latest HDFC Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:
|Tenor Bucket
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|Interest Rate For Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|15 - 29 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|30 - 45 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|46 - 60 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|61 - 90 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|91 days - 6 months
|3.50%
|4.00%
|6 months 1 days - 9 months
|4.40%
|4.90%
|1 year 1 day - 2 years
|4.90%
|5.40%
|2 years 1 day - 3 years
|5.15%
|5.65%
|3 year 1 day- 5 years
|5.30%
|5.80%
|5 years 1 day - 10 years
|5.50%
|6.25%
This year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which it lends money to banks - by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of 135 basis points last year. This has also let banks lower their FD rates.
