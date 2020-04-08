Gold Rate 8 April 2020: Gold Price Drops By 0.47%
The effect of the coronavirus lockdown can also being seen in the market. The prices of gold and silver have been fluctuating for the past few days. On Wednesday, 8 April, there has been a drop in the prices of gold and silver. The price of gold has fallen by about 0.47 percent to Rs 44,870 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have fallen by 1.17 percent to around Rs 42,987 per kg.
24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 44,630 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 44,170 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 43,890 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,960 per 10 grams. Gold price in Bengaluru is around Rs 44,160 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 44,170 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 42,960 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,170 per 10 grams.
22-Carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and More
According to business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 22-carat gold is about 42,280 rupees per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 40,170 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 41,200 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 41,960 per 10 grams. Gold price in Bengaluru is around Rs 39,630 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 40,170 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 41,960 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 40,170 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 41,960 per ten grams.
What is Bullion Market?
The bullion market is the place where the trade between the precious metals like gold and silver takes place. London’s bullion market is considered the global trading platform of gold and silver.
Also, bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
