Gold Rate Falls By 0.11%, Silver Price Rises By 0.32%

The effect of the coronavirus lockdown in India is also reflecting on the prices of gold and silver. The fluctuation in the prices of gold and silver in the futures market remains constant amid the 21-day lockdown in the country.

Today on 31 March 2020, where gold prices have decreased once again, there has been a slight rise in the price of silver. On Tuesday, the price of gold has fallen by about 0.11 percent to Rs 43,335 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 0.32 percent to Rs 39,926 per kg.