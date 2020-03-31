Gold Rate Falls By 0.11%, Silver Price Rises By 0.32%
The effect of the coronavirus lockdown in India is also reflecting on the prices of gold and silver. The fluctuation in the prices of gold and silver in the futures market remains constant amid the 21-day lockdown in the country.
Today on 31 March 2020, where gold prices have decreased once again, there has been a slight rise in the price of silver. On Tuesday, the price of gold has fallen by about 0.11 percent to Rs 43,335 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 0.32 percent to Rs 39,926 per kg.
Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is around Rs 43,590 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,360 per ten grams. In Kolkata, the gold prices are around Rs 43,200 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai today is Rs 42,100 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, the gold price is Rs 43,290 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,360 per 10 grams. The gold price in Nagpur is Rs 42,100 per ten grams. Lastly, in Visakhapatnam the gold price today is Rs 43,360 per 10 grams.
Price of Gold on 30 March 2020
On Monday, 30 March 2020, the price of 24-carat gold was about Rs 43,730 per ten grams in New Delhi. Whereas, in Chennai, it was around Rs 43,395 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata were around Rs 43,170 per 10-gram. In Mumbai, the price of gold was around Rs 42,547 per 10 grams. The price of gold In Bangalore was around Rs 43,320 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad was around Rs 43,395 per 10 grams. Whereas, in Nagpur, the gold price was around Rs 42,547 per ten grams. The gold price in Visakhapatnam was around Rs 43,395 per 10 grams.
Consider This Gold 99.5% Pure
Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
