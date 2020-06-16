Domestic gold futures jumped by 0.73 percent on Tuesday, 16 June, tracking global rates, as the country slowly eased restriction in a phased manner under ‘Unlock 1.0’.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 47,370 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have also rose by 1.33 percent to Rs 47,880 per kg today.Gold prices plunged on 15 June due to fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 virus in Beijing halted traders.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More22-Carat (22K) Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and MoreLast 10 Days Gold Price in India We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.