Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Resign From Company Board

A former Uber engineer, Susan Fowler, discloses sexual harassment and sexism claims in a blog post about her year at Uber. Fowler says her boss propositioned her and higher-ups ignored her complaints. Kalanick called Fowler’s accusations “abhorrent” and hired former US Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate.

Days later, Waymo, a self-driving car company spun off from Google, sues Uber. Waymo alleged that Anthony Levandowski — a former top manager for Google’s self-driving car project — stole pivotal technology from Google before leaving to run Uber’s self-driving car division.

Then, The New York Times revealed that Uber used a phony version of its app to thwart authorities in cities where it was operating illegally. Uber’s so-called Greyball software identified regulators who were posing as riders and blocked access to them. The US Justice Department is investigating Uber’s use of the Greyball software.