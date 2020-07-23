Former Ranbaxy Promoter Shivinder Singh Granted Bail in PMLA Case

According to the news agency, the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate has also been directed to request the Bureau of Immigration to open a look out circular on Singh's name, to prevent an unannounced exit.

Singh, along with brother Malvinder Singh, had been accused by Religare Finvest of fraud and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 740 crore, and were later arrested.

The two were also former promoters of Ranbaxy.