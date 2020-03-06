ED Raids Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor’s House in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 6 March, raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering probe against him, officials said.

They said the raid is being carried out at his Samudra Mahal residence in the western metropolis.

The action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at collecting more evidence, the officials said.