ED Raids Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor’s House in Mumbai
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 6 March, raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering probe against him, officials said.
They said the raid is being carried out at his Samudra Mahal residence in the western metropolis.
The action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at collecting more evidence, the officials said.
Some other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner, they added.
The development comes just a day after the board of Yes Bank was superseded with immediate effect by the RBI on Thursday, 5 March.
"...the Central Government, after considering an application made by the Reserve Bank of India under sub-section (1) of that section, hereby makes an Order of Moratorium in respect of Yes Bank Limited," a statement by the Finance Ministry read.
The statement adds that it would also put a stay on the "commencement or continuance of all actions and proceedings against the banking company during the period of moratorium."
Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar has taken charge as administrator for Yes Bank.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )