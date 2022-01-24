Decline Continues for 5th Day; Sensex Down 1,950 Points, Nifty Below 17,250

The Indian equity indices continued to decline for a fifth continuous day, with the Sensex down 1,955 points at 57,082 and NSE Nifty down 596 points at midday on Monday, 24 January.

At 10:20 am, Sensex traded at 58,58,402 points, down 1.1 per cent or 635 points from the previous close of 59,037 points. According to a report by The Indian Express, both indices opened 0.4 percent lower earlier in the day and fell further as the trade progressed.

By 12:57 pm, Sensex lowered further to 57,784.72 while Nifty 50 fell to 17,231.15.

Top gainers during the early trade were Cipla, ONGC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, Divi's Labs, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, JSW Steel, and Tech Mahindra were some of the top losers according to the NSE data.