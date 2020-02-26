Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 393 Points, Nifty Below 11,700

S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.98 percent or 393 points to 39,888 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 1 percent to 11,679, tracking global markets are fears over coronavirus dampen investor sentiment. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell as much as 0.88 percent.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 13 paise at 71.75 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close of 71.88.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers. About 1,044 stocks declined and 429 shares advanced on National Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from Bloomberg Quint and Moneycontrol)