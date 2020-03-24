Markets in Green: Sensex Up 1,246 Pts to 27,227; Nifty Above 8,000
Sensex zoomed 1,246 points to 27,227 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 417 points to 8,027 as Indian equity markets opened higher on Tuesday, 24 March, rebounding after seeing one of their worst selloffs in history on Monday.
Benchmarks took positive cues from Asian markets and stimulus measures from the US Federal Reserve.
All the 30 constituents of Sensex and the 50 stocks of Nifty opened with gains.
Among sectoral incides, all the 11 indices opened with gains, with FMCG and IT leading the charge. Market breadth was in favour of the gainers, with 981 stocks on the NSE opening with gains, while 380 opened with losses.
The market performance comes amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted a lockdown in large parts of the country.
The Indian currency also staged a rebound after ending at a record low in Monday's trading session. The rupee opened at 76.14 and strengthened to 76.09 against the US dollar as compared to Monday's close of 76.29, which was an all-time low.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)