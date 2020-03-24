Markets in Green: Sensex Up 1,246 Pts to 27,227; Nifty Above 8,000

Sensex zoomed 1,246 points to 27,227 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 417 points to 8,027 as Indian equity markets opened higher on Tuesday, 24 March, rebounding after seeing one of their worst selloffs in history on Monday.

Benchmarks took positive cues from Asian markets and stimulus measures from the US Federal Reserve.

All the 30 constituents of Sensex and the 50 stocks of Nifty opened with gains.