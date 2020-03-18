Markets in Green: Sensex Up 522 Pts to 31,101; Nifty Above 9,100
Sensex jumped 522 points to 31,101 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 150 points to 9,117 points on Wednesday, 18 March, as Indian equity markets staged a rebound, tracking positive overnight cues from Wall Street.
Forty six out of the 50 stocks on Nifty opened with gains. Most sectoral indices traded with gains. IT, pharma and media indices gained 2 percent each. The markets breadth was in favour of the advances, with 899 stocks opening with gains and 332 stocks declining.
Meanwhile, the Indian currency opened stronger for the the second straight day, tracking gains in Asian peers. The rupee opened at 73.96, as compared to Tuesday's close of 74.27 against the US dollar.
(With inputs from PTI and BloombergQuint.)