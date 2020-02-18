Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 160 Points, Nifty Below 12,000

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.38 percent to 40,902 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.42 percent to 11,997. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.42 percent on Tuesday, 18 February.

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 11 paise at 71.40 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.29.

Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 0.82 percent fall. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Media Index was the only sectoral gainer, up 1.2 percent.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers. About 769 stocks declined and 580 shares advanced on National Stock Exchange.

Zee Ent, Coal India, Network 18, Den Network, Hathway Cable, are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Yes Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint and Moneycontrol)