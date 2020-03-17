Markets in Red: Sensex Falls 530 Pts to 30,859; Nifty Above 9k
Indian equity markets have had a volatile start to the trading day as Asian markets continue to fluctuate between gains and losses.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened with gains only to slip into the red. Similar was the case with the NSE Nifty 50. The Sensex fell as much as 530 points to 30,859 in early trading, while the Nifty 50 was at 9,079.
Among sectoral indices, the metal, FMCG and Pharma indices opened with gains while the Nifty Bank, IT and media indices opened with cuts. Market breadth was in favour of the declines, with 479 stocks opening in trade with gains and 772 opening with losses.
The decline in the markets come amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organisation and has claimed thousands of lives globally.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened stronger in Tuesday’s trading session, with the currency opening at 74.13 against the US dollar compared to Monday’s closing level of 74.27.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )