Coronavirus Impact: India’s Rs 10,000 Cr Toy Market Massively Hit

Imports have also become more expensive (for reasons we will come to in a bit), and as a result of these factors, toy distributors and retailers in India are staring at a shortage of supplies and stock.

To make things worse, even as the situation in China shows signs of improvement, the heightened fears about coronavirus in India over the last few days have resulted in fewer people visiting shopping malls and stores, thereby drastically reducing sales.

We spoke to Mukesh Jagwani, the Managing Director and CEO of WinMagic Toys, one of India’s largest toys and kids’ merchandise marketing and distribution companies. While Some of WinMagic’s biggest clients are popular retail chains such as Hamley’s and Toys “R” Us, their products are distributed to smaller retailers and stores as well.