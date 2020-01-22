Budget 2020: Ex-Fin Secy Favours 4 Rate I-T Structure Sans Cess

There are as many as eight slabs of income tax with the highest effective tax rate exceeding 40 per cent.

Emphasising that rate structure should be reformed, Garg said, "a rate structure with no tax for taxable income less than 5 lakh, 5 per cent on income from 5-10 lakh, 15 per cent on income from 10-25 lakh, 25 per cent on income from 25-50 lakh and 35 per cent on income more than 50 lakh would be quite a simple and fairer structure."

As there would be no cesses and surcharges, such a structure would be welcomed by taxpayers, he said.