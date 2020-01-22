Expect Enhanced Budgetary Allocation for Bharatmala Project: ICRA

"Overall, these factors would make the traffic forecasting extremely challenging. Therefore, BOT (Toll) model in its current form may not have many takers till the developers are adequately compensated for such losses on account of new competing programmes - which remained unaddressed in the recently published modified model concession agreement," ICRA said.

Achieving financial closure also would be a challenge given these uncertainties, it said and added that a complete overhaul of existing BOT (Toll) concession framework with balanced risk sharing is the need of the hour for revival of private sector interest.