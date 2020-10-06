ADIA To Invest Rs 5,512 Crore for 1.2% Stake in Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced on Tuesday, 6 October, that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.