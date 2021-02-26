Sensex Slumps Over 1,800 Points; Nifty Falls Below 14,600

The market had a gap down opening on back of negative cues from global bourses.

At around 9:45 am, Sensex was trading at 50,216.64, lower by 822.67 points or 1.61 percent from its previous close of 51,039.31, reported IANS.



At around12:57 pm, the Sensex was down 1,619 points or 3.2 percent to 49,419 and Nifty tumbled 3.3 percent or 502 points to 14,595, reported NDTV.