Yuvraj Singh Arrested, Released on Bail Over Casteist Slur on Yuzvendra Chahal
The incident dates back to June 2020 when Yuvraj jokingly made a remark on Chahal during an Instagram Live session.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was reportedly arrested by the Hansi Police in Haryana on Saturday, 16 October, in a case lodged against him for using a casteist slur against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
According to reports, Yuvraj was interrogated for three hours before being released on interim bail.
Singh was arrested under Section 153A and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, according to reports.
It is learnt that the incident dates back to June 2020 when Yuvraj made a derogatory remark, although jokingly, towards Chahal during an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma.
While speaking with Sharma about Chahal's famous Tik-Tok and Instagram videos, Yuvraj made an indecent remark, which was casteist in nature, aiming for the RCB leggie.
