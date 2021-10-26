Yogi Adityanath's UP Govt Defends Anti-Conversion Law in Allahabad High Court

The Yogi Adityanath government has strongly defended the anti-conversion law in its affidavit filed before the Allahabad High Court, stating that "since marriage is being used as an instrument to convert an individual's religion against his/her will, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 seeks to remedy the malady".

Following a direction of the high court, the affidavit of the state government was filed in response to the bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the said Act.

While stressing that the community interest will always prevail over the individual interest, the government said that the law in challenge, seeks to protect public interest and maintain public order, and safeguards the interest of the community.