West Bengal to Develop Bio-shield to Provide Protection From Cyclonic Storms

The plan -- recently approved by chief secretary H.K. Diwedi as the master guide for any work in that eco-sensitive zone -- is a mechanism to build earth embankments, plant 36 species of resilient mangrove species and set up a geo-textile cover on embankments, and a second line of embankment on the east-facing concave coastline, where erosion is highest.

According to the report, the impact of climate change is most severe in the Bengal delta region, where the sea level rise is the highest globally. The global mean sea level has been rising at 3.6mm per year between 2006 and 2015. The sea level off the coast of Bengal is rising at around 4mm per year.

The impact of sea level rise in the Sunderbans is further accelerated due to slow subsidence of land, at 2.9mm per year. That effectively makes the sea level rise more than 6.9 mm per year. The committee has proposed a "climate-resilient" multi-layer vegetation shield: three-layer shields along the seacoast, and two along the river-embankments in the Bengal delta, the report says.