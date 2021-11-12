'We Sympathise, But No': SC After Declining NEET Re-Exam For Two

The top court said: "Though we sympathise with the cause of the two students. We find it difficult to order the re-examination of the two students. Thus, we set aside the direction of the high court to conduct a fresh exam."



The students had claimed that their test booklets and OMR sheets got mixed up during the NEET exam.



The top court noted, "We feel sorry for the students... but cannot hold a re-examination."

On 28 October, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court order on NEET re-exam for two candidates, paving the way for declaration of results of over 16 lakh students who took the exam.



The NTA had moved the top court stating the result was being delayed due to the high court order.